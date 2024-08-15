WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.40 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $23.48M Falls Short

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $23.48 million, fell short of estimates of $24.71 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.40, reflecting a decrease from the previous quarter's $0.465.
  • Net Investment Income: $9.29 million, down 14.1% from the previous quarter.
  • Net Increase in Net Assets: $7.84 million, up 31.3% from the previous quarter.
  • Total Investments: $660.0 million, a 5.4% decrease from the previous quarter's $697.9 million.
  • Distribution Declared: $0.385 per share, consistent with the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

WhiteHorse Finance Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that makes debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors, primarily by originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries.

Performance Overview

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF, Financial) reported total investment income of $23.48 million for Q2 2024, a 7.8% decrease from $25.48 million in Q1 2024. The net investment income and core net investment income stood at $9.29 million, down 14.1% from $10.82 million in the previous quarter. The net investment income per share was $0.40, compared to $0.465 in Q1 2024.

1821514976892973056.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenges with specific credits and elevated repayment activity, WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF, Financial) managed to generate core net investment income well in excess of its regular dividend. The company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.385 per share, payable on October 2, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 18, 2024.

Stuart Aronson, WhiteHorse Finance’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite some challenges with specific credits and elevated repayment activity, I am pleased to report that WhiteHorse generated another quarter of core net investment income well in excess of our regular dividend. We are generally seeing balanced activity across our portfolio in terms of credit performance and stability with markdowns partially offset by various net markups during the quarter.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Change
Total Investment Income $23.48 million $25.48 million -7.8%
Total Expenses $14.19 million $14.66 million -3.2%
Net Investment Income $9.29 million $10.82 million -14.1%
Net Investment Income per Share $0.40 $0.465 -14.0%
Net Realized Gains (Losses) $(93) thousand $(5.63) million +98.3%
Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) $(1.36) million $0.79 million -272.6%
Net Increase in Net Assets from Operations $7.84 million $5.97 million +31.3%
Total Investments at Fair Value $660.01 million $697.87 million -5.4%
Net Asset Value per Share $13.45 $13.50 -0.4%

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2024, the fair value of WhiteHorse Finance’s investment portfolio was $660.0 million, compared to $697.9 million as of March 31, 2024. The portfolio consisted of 125 positions across 72 companies with a weighted average effective yield of 11.7% on income-producing debt investments. The average debt investment size was $5.8 million, with the overall portfolio comprising approximately 79.2% first lien secured loans.

During Q2 2024, WhiteHorse Finance made investments in seven new portfolio companies totaling $47.4 million and added $8.4 million to existing portfolio companies. Proceeds from sales and repayments amounted to approximately $71.7 million, driven by full repayments from several companies.

Distribution and Conference Call

The company's board of directors declared a distribution of $0.385 per share for Q2 2024, payable on October 2, 2024. WhiteHorse Finance will host a conference call to discuss its Q2 2024 results on August 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from WhiteHorse Finance Inc for further details.

