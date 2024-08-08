Ingles Markets Inc Reports Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.67, Revenue at $1.39 Billion

Net Income and Sales Drop Amid Rising Operating Expenses

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $1.39 billion for Q3 2024, down from $1.43 billion in Q3 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $329.8 million (23.7% of sales) for Q3 2024, compared to $338.1 million (23.6% of sales) in Q3 2023.
  • Operating and Administrative Expenses: Increased to $286.3 million in Q3 2024 from $270.9 million in Q3 2023.
  • Net Income: $31.7 million for Q3 2024, a decrease from $48.3 million in Q3 2023.
  • EPS for Class A Common Stock: Basic EPS of $1.71 and diluted EPS of $1.67 for Q3 2024, compared to $2.60 and $2.54, respectively, in Q3 2023.
  • Net Sales for Nine Months: $4.24 billion for the nine months ended June 29, 2024, down from $4.31 billion for the same period in 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures: $143.0 million for the nine months ended June 29, 2024, compared to $137.1 million for the same period in 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2024. The company, a leading supermarket chain in the southeastern United States, faced a challenging period marked by declining net sales and increased operating expenses.

Company Overview

Ingles Markets Inc is a U.S.-based company principally engaged in operating a supermarket chain. The company operates in the southeastern United States, mainly in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, with a few stores in Virginia and Alabama. Ingles Markets Inc locates its stores primarily in suburban areas, small towns, and neighborhood areas, offering a broad range of goods including food products, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise. The retail business contributes the majority of the company's revenue, and its real estate ownership of a material portion of total stores enables it to generate rental income.

Third Quarter Performance

For the quarter ended June 29, 2024, Ingles Markets Inc reported net sales of $1.39 billion, a decrease from $1.43 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. Gross profit for the third quarter was $329.8 million, or 23.7% of sales, compared to $338.1 million, or 23.6% of sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating and administrative expenses rose to $286.3 million from $270.9 million in the prior year.

1821515309992013824.png

Net income for the third quarter was $31.7 million, a significant decline from $48.3 million in the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class A Common Stock were $1.71 and $1.67, respectively, compared to $2.60 and $2.54 in the previous year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class B Common Stock were each $1.55, down from $2.36 in the prior year.

Nine-Month Performance

For the nine months ended June 29, 2024, net sales totaled $4.24 billion, a slight decrease from $4.31 billion in the same period of the previous year. Gross profit for the nine months was $1.00 billion, or 23.6% of sales, compared to $1.04 billion, or 24.0% of sales, in the prior year. Operating and administrative expenses increased to $860.8 million from $816.0 million in the previous year.

Net income for the nine-month period was $107.0 million, down from $158.2 million in the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class A Common Stock were $5.76 and $5.63, respectively, compared to $8.51 and $8.33 in the previous year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class B Common Stock were each $5.23, down from $7.74 in the prior year.

Financial Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023
Net Sales $1.39 billion $1.43 billion $4.24 billion $4.31 billion
Gross Profit $329.8 million $338.1 million $1.00 billion $1.04 billion
Operating Expenses $286.3 million $270.9 million $860.8 million $816.0 million
Net Income $31.7 million $48.3 million $107.0 million $158.2 million
EPS (Class A) $1.71 $2.60 $5.76 $8.51
EPS (Class B) $1.55 $2.36 $5.23 $7.74

Commentary and Analysis

Robert P. Ingle II, Chairman of the Board, stated, “We continue to stay focused on our goal of providing excellent customer service and products at affordable prices. We would like to thank all our associates for their hard work and dedication.”

The decline in net sales and net income, coupled with rising operating expenses, highlights the challenges faced by Ingles Markets Inc in maintaining profitability. The increase in operating and administrative expenses, despite a decrease in sales, suggests that the company is grappling with higher costs, which could be attributed to inflationary pressures and increased labor costs.

Despite these challenges, Ingles Markets Inc's financial position remains robust, with no outstanding borrowings under its $150.0 million line of credit. The company’s capital expenditures for the nine-month period totaled $143.0 million, up from $137.1 million in the previous year, indicating ongoing investments in store improvements and expansions.

In conclusion, while Ingles Markets Inc has faced a challenging fiscal period, its strong financial resources and continued focus on customer service and product quality position it well for future growth. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates these challenges in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ingles Markets Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.