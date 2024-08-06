Aug 06, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Luigi Lovaglio - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA - Chief Executive Officer - General Manager



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Monte Paschi first half result and business plan presentation. Today, I will first highlight some key achievements after six months of the year and then walk you through our evolving journey that combines technology with a human touch, inspired by a strategy that always revolves around our customers.



So let's start from financial results. Net profit after six months at EUR1.159 billion, of which EUR827 million in Q2 that includes a positive net tax effect of EUR450 million. Solid improvement in the operating performance is visible in gross operating profit that crossed the EUR1.1 billion increasing by 18% compared to last year and supported by EUR555 million profit in the second quarter.



The result was driven by almost double digit growth in revenues year-on-year and effective cost management that enabled us to practically absorb the impact of labor contract renewal. Cost income ratio has further improved to 46% versus 49% in first half '23.



