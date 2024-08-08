Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.02, Revenue at $1.235 Billion, Misses Estimates

Revenue Growth Amidst Decline in Net Income

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.235 billion, up from $1.007 billion year-over-year, but fell short of the estimated $1.312 billion.
  • Net Income: $2 million, a significant decrease from $80 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.02, down from $0.71 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $262 million, an increase from $248 million year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $95 million, compared to $180 million in the same period last year.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 2.3 million shares for $100 million during the quarter, with a new $500 million repurchase program approved.
  • Contract Sales: $757 million, an increase of $145 million compared to the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company engaged in developing, marketing, selling, managing, and operating timeshare resorts, timeshare plans, and ancillary reservation services, under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments: Real estate sales and financing, and Resort operations and club management.

1821519577801191424.png

Performance Overview

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV, Financial) reported total revenues of $1.235 billion for Q2 2024, a 22.6% increase from $1.007 billion in Q2 2023. However, net income attributable to stockholders plummeted to $2 million from $80 million in the same period last year. Diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.02, significantly lower than the $0.71 reported in Q2 2023. Adjusted diluted EPS also saw a decline, coming in at $0.62 compared to $0.85 in the previous year.

Segment Performance

Real Estate Sales and Financing segment revenues were $740 million, up by $136 million from Q2 2023. However, the segment's Adjusted EBITDA profit margin decreased to 26.1% from 31.3% in the previous year. Resort Operations and Club Management segment revenue increased to $386 million, a $66 million rise from Q2 2023, with an Adjusted EBITDA profit margin of 39.4%, slightly up from 38.4% in the previous year.

Key Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to stockholders for Q2 2024 was $262 million, up from $248 million in Q2 2023. The company repurchased 2.3 million shares of common stock for $100 million during the quarter. As of June 30, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents stood at $328 million, with total restricted cash at $273 million. The company's total debt was $4.885 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.850%.

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the revenue growth, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc faced challenges, including a decline in consumer spending behavior late in the quarter. CEO Mark Wang commented,

Our results were below expectations this quarter, as we experienced some sales challenges along with a pullback in consumer spending behavior late in the quarter. While we aren’t satisfied with our performance, we’ve identified and are addressing those challenges, and I remain confident in our business and our long-term path."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $1.235 billion $1.007 billion
Net Income Attributable to Stockholders $2 million $80 million
Diluted EPS $0.02 $0.71
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.62 $0.85
Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Stockholders $262 million $248 million

Analysis

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc's Q2 2024 performance highlights a mixed bag of achievements and challenges. While the company saw a significant increase in total revenues, the sharp decline in net income and EPS indicates underlying issues that need addressing. The company's ability to identify and tackle these challenges will be crucial for its long-term success. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and the ongoing share repurchase program are positive signs, but the company must focus on improving its profit margins and managing consumer spending behavior to meet future expectations.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hilton Grand Vacations Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.