Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: Net Loss of $147M, Collaboration Revenue at $7M

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Cash Position: Ended Q2 2024 with approximately $940 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, down from $1.0 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Collaboration Revenue: $7.0 million for Q2 2024, a decrease from $13.6 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to reduced revenue from the AvenCell license and collaboration agreement.
  • R&D Expenses: $114.2 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $115.3 million in Q2 2023, mainly due to decreased employee-related expenses.
  • G&A Expenses: $31.8 million for Q2 2024, up from $30.7 million in Q2 2023, driven by increased stock-based compensation.
  • Net Loss: $147.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to $123.7 million in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

Performance and Challenges

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA, Financial) reported a net loss of $147.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $123.7 million during the same period in 2023. The company’s revenue from collaborations decreased to $7.0 million from $13.6 million in the previous year, primarily due to a reduction in revenue related to the AvenCell license and collaboration agreement. Despite these challenges, Intellia continues to make significant progress in its clinical programs.

Financial Achievements

Intellia ended the second quarter of 2024 with approximately $940 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. This strong financial position is expected to fund operations into late 2026. The company’s investments were offset in part by $96.4 million of net equity proceeds from the Company’s “At the Market” (ATM) program, $35.9 million of reimbursement from collaborators, including a one-time $30.0 million payment received in April 2024 related to the Company’s technology collaboration with Regeneron, $25.1 million of interest income, and $4.8 million in proceeds from employee-based stock plans.

1821519614002229248.png

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Collaboration Revenue $7.0 million $13.6 million
R&D Expenses $114.2 million $115.3 million
G&A Expenses $31.8 million $30.7 million
Net Loss $147.0 million $123.7 million

Operational Highlights

Intellia announced several key operational highlights:

  • Phase 2 study of NTLA-2002 for hereditary angioedema (HAE) met its primary and all secondary endpoints.
  • Selected the 50 mg dose of NTLA-2002 for the pivotal Phase 3 trial on track to begin in 2H 2024.
  • Rapid enrollment continues in the Phase 3 MAGNITUDE trial of NTLA-2001 for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy.
  • On track to initiate the Phase 3 study of NTLA-2001 for the treatment of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy by year-end.
  • Expect to dose the first patient in the Phase 1/2 study of NTLA-3001, an in vivo gene insertion candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) in 2H 2024.

Analysis

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA, Financial) continues to advance its clinical programs despite financial challenges. The company's strong cash position and strategic collaborations provide a solid foundation for future growth. The positive results from the Phase 2 study of NTLA-2002 and the rapid enrollment in the Phase 3 MAGNITUDE trial of NTLA-2001 are promising indicators of the company's potential to revolutionize medicine with CRISPR-based therapies.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Intellia Therapeutics Inc for further details.

