GoHealth Inc (GOCO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS -$2.70, Revenue $105.9M, Misses Estimates

Performance Overview and Key Financial Metrics

Summary
  • Revenue: $105.9 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $141.79 million, and down from $142.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Net Loss: $59.3 million, an improvement from a net loss of $70.2 million in the prior year period.
  • GAAP EPS: -$2.70 per share, compared to -$3.27 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Submissions: 152,394, a 6% decrease compared to 162,837 in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: -$12.3 million, a decrease from $0.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $53.8 million for the trailing twelve months, down from $85.9 million in the prior year period.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, GoHealth Inc (GOCO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. GoHealth Inc is a health insurance marketplace in America, leveraging a technology platform that uses modern machine-learning algorithms to help individuals find the best health insurance plan for their specific needs.

1821520353478995968.png

Performance and Challenges

GoHealth Inc (GOCO, Financial) reported net revenues of $105.9 million for Q2 2024, a significant decrease from $142.8 million in the same period last year. This 25.9% decline was primarily driven by a 6% decrease in total Submissions, which fell to 152,394 from 162,837 in Q2 2023. The company attributed this decline to a decrease in Submissions generated by external GoPartner Solutions agents, despite an increase in Submissions from internal captive agents.

The net loss for the quarter was $59.3 million, an improvement from the $70.2 million net loss reported in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $12.3 million, a sharp decline from the positive $0.8 million in the prior year period. The trailing twelve months (TTM) positive cash flow from operations also decreased to $53.8 million from $85.9 million.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, GoHealth Inc (GOCO, Financial) managed to achieve some financial milestones. The company saw a reduction in operating expenses, which fell to $146.5 million from $195.8 million in Q2 2023. This reduction was driven by lower revenue share, marketing and advertising, and general and administrative expenses.

CEO Vijay Kotte highlighted the performance of internal captive agents and the benefits of the company's proprietary Encompass workflow and PlanFit CheckUp process. He stated,

“We are particularly pleased with the performance of our internal captive agents despite unchanged shopping and switching dynamics since last year's annual enrollment period.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Revenues $105.9 million $142.8 million -25.9%
Net Loss $59.3 million $70.2 million -15.5%
Adjusted EBITDA -$12.3 million $0.8 million -1637.5%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

GoHealth Inc (GOCO, Financial) reported a decrease in TTM positive cash flow from operations to $53.8 million, down from $85.9 million in the prior year period. The company’s focus on reducing operating expenses has helped mitigate some of the financial strain, but the significant drop in revenue remains a concern.

Analysis and Future Outlook

The decline in revenue and Submissions highlights the challenges GoHealth Inc (GOCO, Financial) faces in a competitive market. However, the company’s efforts to improve internal efficiencies and leverage its proprietary technology could provide a pathway to recovery. The upcoming annual enrollment period (AEP) will be a critical time for the company to regain momentum.

Interim CFO Katie O’Halloran expressed confidence in the company’s strategic initiatives, stating,

“We expect various factors to influence the second half of the year and we remain confident in our performance expectations for 2024.”

Overall, while GoHealth Inc (GOCO, Financial) has shown some resilience in reducing its net loss and operating expenses, the significant drop in revenue and Submissions poses a challenge that the company will need to address in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from GoHealth Inc for further details.

