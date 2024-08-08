Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $438.8M, EPS Misses at $(0.03)

Net Revenue Grows 7.3%, Adjusted EBITDA Increases 12.1%

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $438.8 million, up 7.3% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $435.49 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $4.9 million, compared to net income of $0.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share: $(0.03), a decline from $0.00 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $54.7 million, an increase of 12.1% year-over-year, with margins improving by 60 basis points to 12.5%.
  • Global Points of Access: Increased by 23.2% to 15,853, reflecting the company's expanding omni-channel presence.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $33.2 million, contributing to positive free cash flow of $1.6 million for the quarter.
  • Digital Sales: Represented 22.2% of retail sales, up from 18.8% in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a mixed performance with notable revenue growth but a net loss. The company, renowned for its Original Glazed doughnut, operates through a network of fresh Doughnut Shops, retailer partnerships, and a growing ecommerce and delivery business.

Performance Overview

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT, Financial) reported a 7.3% increase in net revenue, reaching $438.8 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $435.49 million. However, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $4.9 million, translating to a loss per share of $0.03, which missed the analyst estimate of -$0.02 per share. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 12.1% to $54.7 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of 60 basis points to 12.5%.

1821525051548266496.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Revenue $438.8 million $408.9 million 7.3%
GAAP Net (Loss)/Income $(4.9) million $0.1 million nm
Adjusted EBITDA $54.7 million $48.8 million 12.1%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.05 $0.07 $(0.02)

Segment Performance

U.S. Segment: Net revenue grew by 8.2% to $321.9 million, driven by a 24% increase in Delivered Fresh Daily (DFD) sales and a 26% increase in digital sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 16.3% to $32.7 million, with a margin expansion of 80 basis points to 11.3%.

International Segment: Net revenue increased by 3.9% to $94.7 million, with organic revenue growth of 5.0%. However, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 12.3% to $21.7 million, primarily due to softer transaction volumes in the U.K.

Market Development Segment: Net revenue and organic revenue both increased by 16.1%, driven by higher equipment sales. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 22.7% to $12.9 million, with a margin expansion of 280 basis points to 53.1%.

Financial Position and Cash Flow

During Q2 2024, Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT, Financial) generated GAAP operating cash flow of $33.2 million and invested $31.7 million in capital expenditures, primarily for the U.S. expansion of the DFD network. This resulted in a positive free cash flow of $1.6 million. The company also received $127.4 million from the sale of a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies and an additional $45 million from refinancing intercompany debt.

Guidance Update

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT, Financial) updated its 2024 guidance to reflect the sale of a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies. The company now expects net revenue between $1,650 million and $1,685 million, organic revenue growth of 5% to 7%, and adjusted EBITDA between $215 million and $220 million. Adjusted diluted EPS is projected to be between $0.24 and $0.28.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Krispy Kreme Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.