Summary
  • Revenue: $109.9 million, up 7.5% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $105.68 million.
  • Gross Margin: 43.5%, an improvement from 43.0% in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $15.0 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to $15.7 million, or $0.57 per share, in the second quarter of 2022.
  • EBITDA: $21.8 million, representing 19.9% of revenue, down from $22.4 million, or 21.9% of revenue, in the same period last year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Reached a record $26.9 million, a slight increase from $26.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.
On August 8, 2024, XPEL Inc (XPEL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. XPEL Inc, a provider of protective films and coatings, reported a 7.5% increase in revenue to $109.9 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $105.68 million. However, the company's earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 fell short of the estimated $0.46.

Company Overview

XPEL Inc is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. The company has a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing quality products, customer service, technical support, and world-class training. The majority of revenue is derived from the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Despite achieving record revenue, XPEL Inc faced challenges in maintaining its net income, which decreased by 4.5% year-over-year to $15.0 million. The gross margin improved slightly to 43.5% from 43.0% in the same period last year. Operating expenses increased by 20.5%, impacting the operating income, which declined by 5.0% year-over-year.

Financial Achievements

XPEL Inc's revenue growth is significant in the Vehicles & Parts industry, where maintaining a steady revenue stream is crucial. The company's EBITDA for the quarter was $21.8 million, representing 19.9% of revenue, compared to $22.4 million or 21.9% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023. This decline in EBITDA margin indicates increased operational costs.

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30 2024 % of Total Revenue 2023 % of Total Revenue % Change
Total revenue $109,917 100.0% $102,237 100.0% 7.5%
Gross margin $47,865 43.5% $43,994 43.0% 8.8%
Operating income $19,186 17.5% $20,191 19.7% (5.0%)
Net income $15,033 13.7% $15,741 15.4% (4.5%)
EBITDA $21,824 19.9% $22,428 21.9% (2.7%)

Geographical Revenue Summary

Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 % Change % of Total Revenue (2024) % of Total Revenue (2023)
United States $64,902 $59,149 9.7% 59.0% 57.9%
China $4,401 $8,103 (45.7%) 4.0% 7.9%
Canada $13,274 $11,851 12.0% 12.1% 11.6%
Continental Europe $11,355 $9,689 17.2% 10.3% 9.5%
United Kingdom $3,689 $3,630 1.6% 3.4% 3.6%
Middle East/Africa $4,803 $4,109 16.9% 4.4% 4.0%
Asia Pacific $4,334 $3,314 30.8% 3.9% 3.2%
Latin America

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from XPEL Inc for further details.

