Avi Anger



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Charter Hall Long WALE REIT results presentation for the financial year 2024. Presenting with me today is Scott Martin, Head of Long WALE REIT Finance.



I would like to commence today's presentation with an acknowledgment of country. Charter Hall acknowledges the traditional custodians of the lands on which we work and gather. We pay our respects to elders past and present and recognize their continued care and contribution to country.



The format for today's presentation is that I will start with an overview of CLW and key highlights for the