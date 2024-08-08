Tennant Co (TNC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.83 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $331 Million

Strong Sales Growth and Adjusted EBITDA Increase Amidst Economic Challenges

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $331.0 million, up 2.9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $327.15 million.
  • Net Income: $27.9 million, a decrease of 10.9% from $31.3 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.45, down from $1.68 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $58.6 million, a slight increase from $57.6 million in the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $18.6 million, with $13.3 million returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
  • Gross Margin: 43.1%, a slight decrease of 30 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Updated net sales expected to be between $1,280 million and $1,305 million, with adjusted EBITDA between $205 million and $215 million.
On August 8, 2024, Tennant Co (TNC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Tennant Co, a manufacturer of floor cleaning equipment, wood flooring, and wood products, operates in four geographic business units: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Performance Overview

Tennant Co reported net sales of $331.0 million for Q2 2024, a 2.9% increase from $321.7 million in Q2 2023, driven primarily by strong pricing realization. The company achieved an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.83, slightly down from $1.86 in the same period last year but above the analyst estimate of $1.43. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $58.6 million from $57.6 million, reflecting a 1.7% growth.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the positive sales growth, Tennant Co faced challenges, including a decrease in net income to $27.9 million from $31.3 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to ERP modernization costs and integration costs associated with recent acquisitions. The gross profit margin slightly decreased by 30 basis points to 43.1%, attributed to higher inflation, although price realization and cost-saving activities helped offset these pressures.

Geographic Sales Performance

Organic sales growth varied across regions:

Region Q2 2024 Growth
Americas 5.5%
EMEA -0.3%
APAC -11.9%

The Americas region saw a 5.5% increase driven by price realization and product mix, while EMEA experienced a slight decline due to weaker market conditions. APAC faced significant challenges with an 11.9% decrease, primarily due to market saturation and pricing pressure in China.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Tennant Co generated $18.6 million in operating cash flow, a decrease of $20.5 million from the prior year, mainly due to increased working capital and ERP modernization investments. The company maintained strong liquidity with $84.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $321.8 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Updated 2024 Guidance

Given the strong first-half performance, Tennant Co has updated its full-year 2024 guidance:

Metric Updated Guidance Original Guidance
Net Sales $1,280 - $1,305 million $1,270 - $1,295 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS $6.15 - $6.55 $6.05 - $6.65
Adjusted EBITDA $205 - $215 million $198 - $213 million

CEO Dave Huml commented,

We are pleased to report a record second quarter performance, underpinned by strong order rates and continued progress toward normalized backlog levels. As our investments in our enterprise growth strategy continue to yield positive results, we are confident the second half of the year will see strong performance supported by increased order rates."

Conclusion

Tennant Co's Q2 2024 results demonstrate resilience and strategic growth amidst economic challenges. The company's ability to achieve sales growth and maintain strong liquidity positions it well for continued success in the industrial products sector. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tennant Co for further details.

