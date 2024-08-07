Q2 2024 Enhabit Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Enhabit Home Health & Hospice's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, I'd like to inform all participants that their lines will be in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. You will be limited to one question and one follow up question. Today's conference call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



I will now turn the call over to Crissy Carlisle, Enhabit's Chief Financial Officer.



Crissy Carlisle - Enhabit Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today. With me on the call is Barb Jacobsmeyer, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy, the second quarter earnings release, supplemental information, and related Form 8-K filed with the SEC are available on our website at investors.ehab.com. On page 2 of the supplemental information, you will find