Aug 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Industrial Alliance 2024 second-quarter results conference call.(Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.
I will now like to turn the conference over to Marie-Annick Bonneau. Please go ahead.
Marie-Annick Bonneau - iA Financial Corporation Inc - Head, Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2024 second-quarter conference call. All our Q2 documents, including press release, slides for this conference call, supplementary information package, and quarterly MD&A are posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at ia.ca. The conference call is open to the financial community, the media, and the public.
I remind you that the question period is reserved for financial analysts. A recording of this call will be available for one week starting this evening. The archived webcast will be available for 90 days, and a transcript will be available on our website in the next week.
I drag your attention
Q2 2024 iA Financial Corporation Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...