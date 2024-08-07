Q2 2024 OPKO Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript





OPK.OQ - OPKO Health Inc

Q2 2024 OPKO Health Inc Earnings Call

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT



Presentation

Operator [1]

Good day, and welcome to the OPKO Health Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Yvonne Briggs. Please go ahead.



Yvonne Briggs, [2]

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. This is Yvonne