Q2 2024 Payfare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

PAY.TO - Payfare Inc
Q2 2024 Payfare Inc Earnings Call
Aug 07, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT
Presentation
Operator [1]
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Payfare Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Cihan Tuncay, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.
Cihan Tuncay, [2]
