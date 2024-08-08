Endeavor Group Holdings Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Loss of $0.70 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $1.75 Billion Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Below Expectations Amid Strategic Shifts

Summary
  • Revenue: $1.75 billion, up from $1.31 billion year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $1.90 billion.
  • Net Income: Net loss of $253.77 million compared to a net income of $666.54 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss per share of $0.70, compared to earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $697.7 million, down from $778.6 million at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Total Debt: Increased to $5.073 billion from $5.010 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
On August 8, 2024, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc is an entertainment, sports, and content company that operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Sports; and Representation. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Events, Experiences & Rights segment, which includes a diverse portfolio of live events.

Performance Overview

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc reported revenue of $1.75 billion for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $1.899 billion. The company also reported a net loss of $214.5 million, translating to a loss per share of $0.70, which is significantly below the estimated loss per share of $0.45.

Segment Performance and Challenges

The Owned Sports Properties segment generated $894.1 million in revenue, a substantial increase from $340.1 million in Q2 2023. However, the Events, Experiences & Rights segment saw a decline, reporting $472.2 million compared to $591.1 million in the same period last year. The Representation segment showed modest growth with $411.4 million in revenue, up from $381.1 million in Q2 2023.

CEO Ariel Emanuel commented,

“TKO and PBR benefited from strong consumer demand and engagement during the quarter, and we continued to drive growth in our representation segment. We remain focused on delivering for our clients and partners and maintaining momentum throughout the business as we work toward the close of our take-private transaction with Silver Lake.”

Financial Achievements and Metrics

Despite the challenges, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $380.7 million, up from $288.2 million in Q2 2023. The Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 21.7%, slightly down from 22.1% in the same period last year. The company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $697.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $778.6 million at the end of the previous quarter.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.75 billion $1.31 billion
Net Income (Loss) $(214.5) million $403.2 million
Adjusted EBITDA $380.7 million $288.2 million
Cash and Cash Equivalents $697.7 million $778.6 million

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc reported total assets of $21.16 billion as of June 30, 2024, slightly down from $21.54 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s total debt increased to $5.073 billion from $5.010 billion in the previous quarter. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents and the increase in debt highlight the financial pressures the company is facing amid its strategic shifts.

Strategic Shifts and Future Outlook

As part of the Silver Lake take-private transaction announced in April 2024, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc disclosed its intent to transfer, divest, or sell certain business units or assets excluding TKO and the agency representation business WME. The Sports Data & Technology segment, including OpenBet and IMG ARENA, is now considered held for sale and presented as discontinued operations in the Q2 2024 financial statements.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc's performance in Q2 2024 reflects both the opportunities and challenges it faces in the dynamic entertainment and sports industry. The company's strategic shifts, including the take-private transaction with Silver Lake, are expected to shape its future trajectory significantly.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Endeavor Group Holdings Inc for further details.

