Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) exceeded top-line guidance for Q2 2024.

Secured a significant partnership with Netflix as a programmatic SSP partner.

CTV contribution ex-TAC grew 12% year over year.

Expanded partnerships with major players like Roku and United Airlines.

Strong ad spend growth, particularly in CTV, with a 20% increase in ad spend for the quarter.

Negative Points

Slight decreases in CPM trends for CTV year over year.

Political ad spend showed significant volatility, impacting revenue projections.

Managed services business was down slightly in Q2 and expected to be down in Q3.

DV+ growth was slower this quarter, with a 7% increase year over year.

Concerns about macroeconomic factors and geopolitical uncertainties affecting future performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the expected ramp-up of partnerships with Netflix and Roku, and the anticipated revenue contribution?

A: (David Day, CFO) Netflix's programmatic launch is expected to start this summer and ramp throughout 2025. United Airlines is a new partnership that will take time to ramp up. Roku is seeing some growth and ramp-up. Political ad spend is expected to be volatile, with most spending occurring in the 8-10 weeks before the election.

Q: Are you expecting quarter-over-quarter acceleration in Q3 and Q4?

A: (David Day, CFO) We expect CTV growth to accelerate, with 20% year-over-year growth in Q3. We are giving specific guidance for Q3 but not Q4 yet. We are bullish on our CTV business, and the gap between CTV revenue growth and ad spend growth is narrowing.

Q: How has the CTV take rate trended, and what is the outlook?

A: (David Day, CFO) The rate of decline in our average take rate has slowed significantly. We expect continued adoption of programmatic in CTV, with ad spend growth rates remaining high, greater than 20%.

Q: What does Netflix's programmatic ad strategy mean for your role in the industry and existing relationships with other streamers?

A: (Michael Barrett, CEO) Netflix's focus on programmatic aligns with buyer demands for more efficient and targeted ad buying. We expect programmatic to play a bigger role in streamers' revenue, benefiting our position in the industry.

Q: Any learnings from working with Netflix, and any changes to the view of the Netflix opportunity?

A: (Michael Barrett, CEO) We defer to Netflix for specifics on their strategy and timing. We remain comfortable with the potential size of the Netflix opportunity for us.

Q: How did the managed services business trend in Q2, and what is the expectation for Q3?

A: (David Day, CFO) Managed services were down slightly in Q2 and are expected to be down slightly in Q3. Over time, managed services will become a smaller component of our overall revenue mix.

Q: Will new partnerships require incremental investment spend?

A: (David Day, CFO) No direct incremental investment is needed for new partnerships. There may be modest engineering and product development acceleration for CTV-related opportunities, but nothing that changes our fundamental margin dynamics.

Q: How are you thinking about capital allocation with improving cash flow?

A: (David Day, CFO) We aim to maintain $175-200 million in operational cash flow balance and set aside $200 million for converts due in March 2026. We may consider opportunistic share repurchases and small acquisitions to accelerate CTV-related product development.

Q: Are you seeing competitive mediation from Google's declining network revenue and upcoming AdTech trial?

A: (Michael Barrett, CEO) We have seen a more level playing field with Google over several quarters, but no significant recent changes. The opportunities afforded to us have been more on the margins.

