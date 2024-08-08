Cerence Inc Q3 FY2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS -$7.50, Revenue $70.5M Beats Estimates

Q3 Revenue Surpasses Analyst Estimates Amidst Transformation Efforts

Summary
  • Revenue: $70.5 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $68.47 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $313.5 million, significantly impacted by a $357 million goodwill impairment charge.
  • GAAP EPS: -$7.50, reflecting substantial losses due to impairment charges.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 71.5% from 66.0% year-over-year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Positive at $12.9 million, indicating strong operational cash generation.
  • Transformation Plans: Expected to deliver net annualized cost savings of $35-40 million, primarily benefiting FY25.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Cerence Inc (CRNC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, ending June 30, 2024. Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company specializing in mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars, serving automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their tier 1 suppliers. The company generates revenue through software licenses and cloud-connected services, with a significant portion of its revenue derived from the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Cerence Inc reported GAAP revenue of $70.5 million for Q3 FY2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $68.47 million. This represents a 14.3% increase from the $61.7 million reported in the same quarter last year. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced significant challenges, including a substantial goodwill impairment charge of $357 million, contributing to a GAAP net loss of $313.5 million for the quarter.

1821547260471832576.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Cerence Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company reported a positive cash flow from operations of $12.9 million. Additionally, the non-GAAP gross margin improved to 72.4% from 66.5% in the same quarter last year, and the non-GAAP operating margin increased to 14.7% from 0.5%.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023
GAAP Revenue $70.5 million $61.7 million
GAAP Gross Margin 71.5% 66.0%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 72.4% 66.5%
GAAP Net Loss $(313.5) million $(16.5) million
Non-GAAP Net Income $8.4 million $(1.7) million
Adjusted EBITDA $12.5 million $2.8 million

Commentary and Analysis

"Our Q3 results came in as expected, including strong cash flow from operations. We continue to make steady progress with our new generative AI products, as five customer projects with four global automakers are now in production." - Stefan Ortmanns, CEO of Cerence Inc.

The company's transformation plans are estimated to deliver net annualized cost savings of $35-40 million, predominantly realized in FY25. This is crucial for Cerence Inc as it aims to align its operating costs with its revenue run-rate profile, ensuring consistent positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations.

Income Statement Highlights

The income statement reveals a significant increase in GAAP revenue and gross profit, but also highlights the impact of the goodwill impairment charge on the overall financial performance. The GAAP operating margin was -503.1%, reflecting the substantial impairment charge, while the non-GAAP operating margin was 14.7%, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Cerence Inc reported total assets of $673.98 million, with cash and cash equivalents of $115.52 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $519.78 million, resulting in a stockholders' equity of $154.20 million. The cash flow statement shows net cash provided by operating activities of $11.08 million, highlighting the company's ability to generate positive cash flow despite the net loss.

Key Performance Indicators

Management provided several key performance indicators to offer further insight into the company's performance:

Key Performance Indicator Q3 FY2024
Percent of worldwide auto production with Cerence Technology (TTM) 53%
Change in number of Cerence connected cars shipped (TTM over prior year TTM) 19%
Change in Adjusted Total Billings (TTM over prior year TTM) 3%

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Cerence Inc expects revenue to be in the range of $44 million to $50 million, with a GAAP net loss between $32 million and $28 million. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(19) million to $(13) million. For the full fiscal year, revenue is expected to be between $321 million and $327 million, with a GAAP net loss between $600 million and $596 million, including the goodwill impairment charges.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cerence Inc for further details.

