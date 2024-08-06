Q2 2024 L B Foster Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to L.B. Foster second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Stephanie Schmidt of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Stephanie Schmidt - L B Foster Co - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to L.B. Foster's second quarter of 2024 earnings call. My name is Stephanie Schmidt, the company's Investor Relations Manager. Our President and CEO, John Kasel; and our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Thalman, will be presenting our second quarter operating results, market outlook and business developments this morning.



We'll start the call with John providing his perspective on the company's second quarter performance, Bill will then review the company's second quarter financial results. John will provide perspective on market developments and company outlook and his closing comments. We'll then open the session up for questions.



Today's slide presentation, along with our earnings release and financial