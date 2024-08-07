Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Anterix fiscal 2025 first quarter investor conference. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Natasha Vecchiarelli. You may begin.
Natasha Vecchiarelli - Anterix Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'm Natasha Vecchiarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, and I welcome you to our first quarter fiscal year '25 investor update call.
Joining us today are Rob Schwartz, President and CEO; Ryan Gerbrandt, COO; Tim Gray, CFO; and Chris Guttman-McCabe, Chief Regulatory and Communications Officer. I'm also happy to share that Tom Kuhn, our Vice Chairman, is also joining us today.
Before turning the call over to Rob, I would like to remind you that during this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events such as our commercial outlook, future operations, our expected or potential performance and guidance. These statements are based on current
Q1 2025 Anterix Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...