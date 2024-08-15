KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc Reports Q2 2024 Revenue of $180 Million, EPS of $(0.49), Missing Revenue Estimates

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) released its 8-K filing on August 7, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $180 million, fell short of estimates of $183.10 million.
  • Net Loss: $(8) million, with a diluted loss per share of $(0.49).
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $27 million, showing a significant sequential improvement of 125%.
  • Cost Reductions: Implemented approximately $16 million of annualized cost reductions primarily related to operational streamlining initiatives.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $22 million, with levered free cash flow of $10 million.
  • Liquidity: Total liquidity of $121 million, including $87 million in cash and $34 million in available borrowing capacity.
  • Debt: Total debt stood at $285 million, with net debt at $198 million.
Article's Main Image

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc is a provider of completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It serves companies engaged in the exploration and development of onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its products and services offerings include surface facilities and equipment, pressure control services, wireline services, fishing services, and engineered products. The company's segments include Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con region. It derives maximum revenue from the Northeast/Mid-Con region.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE, Financial) reported revenue of $180 million for the second quarter of 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $183.10 million. The company enacted approximately $16 million of annualized cost reductions primarily related to operational streamlining initiatives, insurance, and professional fees.

1821552188305076224.png

The net loss for the quarter was $(8) million, translating to a diluted loss per share of $(0.49), which is better than the analyst estimate of $(0.76). Adjusted EBITDA stood at $27 million, reflecting a significant improvement from the previous quarter's $12 million. The net loss margin was (4)%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin was 15%.

Performance and Challenges

Despite a 7% decline in the total rig count during the quarter and continued market volatility, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE, Financial) managed to increase its revenue by 3.1% sequentially. This performance underscores the company's resilience and ability to navigate challenging market conditions.

Chris Baker, KLX President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our dramatic growth in sequential Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin saw results return to more normalized levels and was driven by a non-recurrence of first quarter 2024 transitory issues, cost structure optimization initiatives, improved crew utilization, seasonally-reduced payroll tax exposure, and incremental activity and a shift in revenue mix towards higher margin segments."

Financial Achievements

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE, Financial) achieved a net cash flow provided by operating activities of $22 million and a levered free cash flow of $10 million. The company's cash balance increased by $2 million sequentially to $87 million, while total debt and net debt stood at $285 million and $198 million, respectively. The liquidity position was strong at $121 million, consisting of approximately $87 million of cash and approximately $34 million of available borrowing capacity under the June 2024 asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL Facility).

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
Revenue $180.2 million $174.7 million $234.0 million
Net (Loss) Income $(8.0) million $(22.2) million $11.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA $27.0 million $12.0 million $39.7 million

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE, Financial) had total assets of $491.2 million, down from $539.8 million at the end of 2023. The company's total debt was $284.9 million, and it had a cash balance of $86.9 million. The available liquidity was $121.0 million, including $34.1 million of availability on the ABL Facility borrowing base certificate.

Segment Performance

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
Rocky Mountains Revenue $61.4 million $45.6 million $66.4 million
Southwest Revenue $69.9 million $69.4 million $86.3 million
Northeast/Mid-Con Revenue $48.9 million $59.7 million $81.3 million

Analysis

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of market challenges, achieving sequential revenue growth and significantly improving its adjusted EBITDA. The company's cost reduction initiatives and strategic focus on higher-margin segments contributed to this performance. However, the decline in the total rig count and market volatility remain challenges that could impact future performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.