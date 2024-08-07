Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Alex, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the LegalZoom second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator instructions) Again, I would now like to turn the call over to Madeleine Crane Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Madeleine Crane - LegalZoom.com Inc - Head of Investor Relations
Thank you, operator, and welcome to the second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today is Jeff Stibel, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, our Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements on this call. may be forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as believe, expect, plan, anticipate, will, intend and similar expressions. Some are not and should not be relied upon as future guarantee of future performance or results.
Such forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions and expectations and information available to us as of today's date. These forward
Q2 2024 LegalZoom.com Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...