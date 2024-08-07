Q2 2024 Light & Wonder Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Nick Zangari - Light & Wonder, Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Matt Wilson, our President and CEO, and Oliver Chow, our CFO.



During today's call, we will discuss our second quarter results and operating performance, followed by a question and answer session.