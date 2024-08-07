Q2 2024 Forge Global Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Angela, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I like to welcome everyone to the Forge second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. On today's Forge Global's call will be Kelly Rodriques, CEO; Mark Lee, CFO; Lindsay Riddell, Executive Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Communications; and Dominic Paschel, SVP of Finance and Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions)



And now I will now turn the call over to Lindsay Riddell. Miss Riddell, you may begin your conference.



Lindsay Riddell - Forge Global Holdings Inc - Executive Vice President of Corporate Marketing & Communications



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today for Forge's second quarter 2024 earnings call.Joining me today are Forge's CEO, Kelly Rodriques; and Forge CFO, Mark Lee. They will share prepared remarks regarding the quarter's results and then take your questions at the end.



Just after market closed today, we issued a press release announcing Forge's second quarter 2024 financial results. A