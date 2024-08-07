Aug 07, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Please stand by. Your program is about to begin. My name is Meg, and I will be your conference facilitator this afternoon. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to ViaSat's first-quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Lisa Curran, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Curran, you may begin your conference.
Lisa Curran - Viasat Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thanks, Meg. We will present certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. Information required by the SEC relating to these non-GAAP financial measures is available in our Q1 FY25 shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of our website. Please note that to provide a more meaningful comparison of our results of operations year over year, results for the first quarter of FY 2025 are compared against supplemental combined results for the prior year period. This supplemental combined results are based on the combination of Viasat's historical reported results with Inmarsat
Q1 2025 Viasat Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...