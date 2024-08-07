Allbirds Inc (BIRD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Loss of $0.12, Revenue at $51.6 Million, Exceeds Estimates

Net Revenue Surpasses Analyst Estimates Amid Strategic Transformation

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $51.6 million, exceeded estimates of $50.52 million, representing a 26.8% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $19.1 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $28.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved by 770 basis points to 50.5%, up from 42.8% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Inventory: Decreased by 42% year-over-year to $53.7 million, reflecting a healthier inventory composition.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $87.2 million with no outstanding borrowings under its $50 million revolving credit facility.
  • Store Closures: Closed 10 stores in the US during the second quarter as part of the strategic transformation plan.
  • International Expansion: Entered into new distributor agreements for Benelux and Scandinavia, and transitioned to a distributor model in Japan and Australasia.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Allbirds Inc (BIRD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products in a better way, while treading lighter on the planet. Its primary source of revenue is from sales of shoes and apparel products, with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Allbirds Inc (BIRD, Financial) reported a net revenue of $51.6 million for Q2 2024, a decrease of 26.8% compared to $70.5 million in Q2 2023. Despite the decline, the revenue was within the company's guidance range and surpassed the analyst estimate of $50.52 million. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower unit sales, partially offset by higher average selling prices, within the direct business as well as international distributor transitions and planned retail store closures.

Net loss for the quarter was $19.1 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $28.9 million, or $0.19 per share, in Q2 2023. The adjusted EBITDA loss was $13.7 million, an improvement from the $18.3 million loss in the same period last year.

1821575474644676608.png

Financial Achievements

Gross margin improved significantly by 770 basis points to 50.5% from 42.8% in Q2 2023. This improvement was driven by lower freight and duty costs per unit and a decrease in inventory write-downs due to a healthier inventory composition. The company also reported a 42% decrease in inventory to $53.7 million, reflecting fewer units of on-hand inventory and a healthier overall composition.

Key Financial Metrics

Allbirds Inc (BIRD, Financial) ended the quarter with $87.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $50 million revolving credit facility. The company’s SG&A expenses were $33.6 million, or 65.0% of net revenue, compared to $46.2 million, or 65.6% of net revenue, in Q2 2023. Marketing expenses totaled $11.7 million, or 22.8% of net revenue, compared to $12.5 million, or 17.8% of net revenue, in the same period last year.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenue $51.6 million $70.5 million
Gross Margin 50.5% 42.8%
Net Loss $19.1 million $28.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA Loss $13.7 million $18.3 million

Analysis and Outlook

Allbirds Inc (BIRD, Financial) has made significant strides in its strategic transformation plan, including closing 14 US stores to optimize distribution and transitioning to a distributor model for its international business. These efforts have contributed to improved gross margins and reduced SG&A expenses. The company is focusing on three main areas: making great products, telling compelling stories, and providing customers with an engaging shopping experience.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of operational and financial progress,” said Joe Vernachio, Chief Executive Officer. “As we focus on reigniting our product and brand, we are encouraged by the strong consumer response to our recent new offerings.”

Looking ahead, Allbirds Inc (BIRD, Financial) is reiterating its full-year 2024 guidance with net revenue expected to be between $190 million and $210 million. The company is also increasing its full-year gross margin guidance to 43% to 46% and tightening its adjusted EBITDA loss guidance to $75 million to $63 million.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Allbirds Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.