Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello all and welcome to Blue Bird's fiscal 2024 third quarter earnings conference Call. My name is Lydia and I'll be your operator today. After the prepared remarks there'll be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now hand you over to Mark Benfield, head of investor relations, to begin. Please go ahead.
Mark Benfield - Blue Bird Corp - Investor Relations
Thank you and welcome to Blue Bird's fiscal 2024 third quarter earnings conference call. The audio for our call is webcast live on blue-bird.com under the investor relations tab. You can access the supporting slides on our website by clicking on the presentations box on the IR landing page.
Our comments today include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters we have noted on the two slides and in our filings with the SEC. Blue Bird disclaims any obligation to update the information in this call.
This afternoon you will hear from Blue Bird CEO
Q3 2024 Blue Bird Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...