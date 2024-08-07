Q1 2025 Liveramp Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to LiveRamp's fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Drew Borst, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Drew Borst - Liveramp Holdings Inc - Vice President-Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our fiscal 2025 first quarter earnings call. With me today are Scott Howe, our CEO; and Lauren Dillard, our CFO.



Today's press release and this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a detailed description of these risks please read the Risk Factors section of our public filings and the press release. A copy of our press release and financial schedules, including any reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures is available at investors.liveramp.com. Also during the call today, we'll be referring to the slide deck that is