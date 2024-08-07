Q1 2025 8x8 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Q1 2025 8x8 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kate Patterson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kate Patterson - 8x8 Inc - VP, IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Today's agenda will include a review of our results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 with Samuel Wilson, our Chief Executive Officer. Following our prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.



Before we get started, let me remind you that our discussion today includes forward-looking statements about our future financial performance, including investments in innovation and our focus on profitability and cash flow as well as statements regarding our business, products and growth strategies.



We