On August 8, 2024, American Realty Investors Inc (ARL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting the financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024. American Realty Investors Inc is a real estate company that acquires, develops, and owns income-producing residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. Its holdings include apartments, office buildings, retail centers, and parcels of land.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, American Realty Investors Inc reported a net income attributable to common shares of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, a significant increase from the $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, reported for the same period in 2023. This improvement in net income is primarily attributed to a decrease in general administrative expenses and a reduction in loss on extinguishment of debt, despite a decrease in interest income.

Financial Highlights

Total occupancy as of June 30, 2024, was 78%, with multifamily properties achieving a 93% occupancy rate, while commercial properties lagged at 48%. On July 10, 2024, the company replaced the existing loan on Forest Grove with a $6.6 million loan bearing interest at SOFR plus 1.85%, maturing on July 10, 2031.

Income Statement Analysis

Rental revenues for the quarter decreased by $0.2 million, from $11.4 million in Q2 2023 to $11.2 million in Q2 2024. This decline was driven by a $0.5 million decrease in revenue from commercial properties, partially offset by a $0.3 million increase from multifamily properties, primarily due to the lease-up of Landing on Bayou Cane.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Rental Revenues $11.2 million $11.4 million Net Operating Loss $(1.3) million $(3.9) million Net Income Attributable to Common Shares $1.2 million $0.1 million Earnings Per Share $0.07 $0.01

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net operating loss decreased significantly by $2.6 million, from $3.9 million in Q2 2023 to $1.3 million in Q2 2024. This reduction is primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses associated with bonds payable, which were repaid in 2023. Additionally, the company reported a decrease in property operating expenses and advisory fees to related parties.

Commentary and Analysis

The increase in net income is primarily attributed to a decrease in general administrative expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt offset in part by a decrease in interest income."

Despite the decline in rental revenues, American Realty Investors Inc's strategic management of expenses and debt has resulted in a notable improvement in net income. The company's focus on reducing general administrative expenses and managing its debt obligations effectively has been crucial in achieving this financial turnaround.

