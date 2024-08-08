American Realty Investors Inc Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $0.07 and Rental Revenues of $11.2 Million

Financial Performance and Key Metrics for Q2 2024

Summary
  • Net Income: $1.2 million, up from $0.1 million year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $0.01 per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • Rental Revenues: Decreased slightly to $11.2 million from $11.4 million year-over-year.
  • Total Occupancy: 78%, with multifamily properties at 93% and commercial properties at 48%.
  • Net Operating Loss: Reduced significantly to $1.3 million from $3.9 million year-over-year.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: Decreased to $1.6 million from $3.7 million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, American Realty Investors Inc (ARL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting the financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024. American Realty Investors Inc is a real estate company that acquires, develops, and owns income-producing residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. Its holdings include apartments, office buildings, retail centers, and parcels of land.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, American Realty Investors Inc reported a net income attributable to common shares of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, a significant increase from the $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, reported for the same period in 2023. This improvement in net income is primarily attributed to a decrease in general administrative expenses and a reduction in loss on extinguishment of debt, despite a decrease in interest income.

1821584940777762816.png

Financial Highlights

Total occupancy as of June 30, 2024, was 78%, with multifamily properties achieving a 93% occupancy rate, while commercial properties lagged at 48%. On July 10, 2024, the company replaced the existing loan on Forest Grove with a $6.6 million loan bearing interest at SOFR plus 1.85%, maturing on July 10, 2031.

Income Statement Analysis

Rental revenues for the quarter decreased by $0.2 million, from $11.4 million in Q2 2023 to $11.2 million in Q2 2024. This decline was driven by a $0.5 million decrease in revenue from commercial properties, partially offset by a $0.3 million increase from multifamily properties, primarily due to the lease-up of Landing on Bayou Cane.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Rental Revenues $11.2 million $11.4 million
Net Operating Loss $(1.3) million $(3.9) million
Net Income Attributable to Common Shares $1.2 million $0.1 million
Earnings Per Share $0.07 $0.01

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net operating loss decreased significantly by $2.6 million, from $3.9 million in Q2 2023 to $1.3 million in Q2 2024. This reduction is primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses associated with bonds payable, which were repaid in 2023. Additionally, the company reported a decrease in property operating expenses and advisory fees to related parties.

Commentary and Analysis

The increase in net income is primarily attributed to a decrease in general administrative expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt offset in part by a decrease in interest income."

Despite the decline in rental revenues, American Realty Investors Inc's strategic management of expenses and debt has resulted in a notable improvement in net income. The company's focus on reducing general administrative expenses and managing its debt obligations effectively has been crucial in achieving this financial turnaround.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Realty Investors Inc for further details.

