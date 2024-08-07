Q2 2024 Wix.Com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wix second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Emily Liu of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Emily Liu - Wix.Com Ltd - Investor Relations



Thanks, Amy, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Wix's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Avishai Abrahami, CEO and Co-Founder; Nir Zohar, our President and COO; and Lior Shemesh, our CFO.



During this call, we may make forward-looking statements, and these statements are based on current expectations and assumptions. Please consider the risk factors included in our press release and most recent Form 20-F that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



In addition, we will comment on non-GAAP financial results and key operating