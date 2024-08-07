Aug 07, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Bridge Investment Group conference call to review our second quarter 2024 financial results. Prepared remarks include comments from our Executive Chairman, Robert Morse; Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Slager; and Chief Financial Officer, Katie Elsnab. We will hold a Q&A session following the prepared remarks.



For a discussion of some of the risks that could affect results, please see