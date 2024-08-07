Q2 2024 Health Catalyst Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Health Catalyst second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Jack Knight, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Jack Knight - Health Catalyst Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to Health Catalyst's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2024, which ended on June 30, 2024. My name is Jack Knight. I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations for Health Catalyst. And with me on the call is Dan Burton, our Chief Executive Officer; Jason Alger, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dan LeSueur, our Chief Operating Officer.



A complete disclosure of our results can be found in our press release issued today as well as in our related Form 8-K furnished to the SEC, both of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.healthcatalyst.com. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and a replay will be available following the conclusion of the call.



During today's call, we will make forward