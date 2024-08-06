Q2 2024 Summit Materials Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Danica, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Summit Materials Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. And I would now like to turn the call over to Andy Larkin, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andy Larkin - Summit Materials Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Hello, and welcome to the Summit Materials Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Yesterday, we issued a press release detailing our financial and operating results. Today's call is accompanied by an investor presentation and a supplemental workbook highlighting key financial and operating data. All of these materials can be found on our Investor Relations website.



Management's commentary and responses to questions on today's call may include forward-looking statements, which by their nature are uncertain and outside of Summit Materials' control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations