Datadog's Q2 Performance: Solid Gains Amid Cost-Conscious Environment

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Datadog (DDOG +6%) saw its initial gains from a strong Q2 beat-and-raise become more subdued as the session progressed. Despite the positive results, several factors tempered the enthusiasm. The earnings beat was smaller than last quarter, and the FY24 guidance increase was modest. Importantly, the business environment remained unchanged, indicating ongoing consumer cost-consciousness.

Key Highlights:

  • Adjusted EPS was $0.43, nearly identical to the past two quarters. Revenue grew by 26.7% year-over-year to $645.28 million, consistent with the growth rate of the past four quarters.
  • Customer growth continued, with a 10% year-over-year increase to 28,700 customers. Customers generating annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $100K+ rose by 13%. Platform adoption improved, with a 1-point increase in customers using two or more products and a 4-point rise in customers using eight or more products.
  • Customer usage growth met expectations and aligned with the improved trends seen over recent quarters. Enterprise usage growth accelerated year-over-year, while small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) showed steady growth trends. Churn remained low, and gross revenue retention stayed stable in the mid-to-high 90s.
  • AI integration is a significant focus. Datadog's platform integrates with major cloud platforms, including Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) Azure and Amazon (AMZN, Financial) AWS. Datadog expanded its AI tools, including the general availability of LLM observability and its built-in AI copilot, Bits AI.
  • Looking ahead, Datadog raised its FY24 guidance, projecting adjusted EPS of $1.62-1.66 (up from $1.51-1.57) and revenue of $2.62-2.63 billion (up from $2.59-2.61 billion). The company remains cautious in its outlook due to market uncertainties.

Datadog's Q2 report generated decent buying interest. While the unchanged business environment is not ideal, it is not overly concerning. Positive trends, such as stability in the SMB space and sustained enterprise usage growth, provide optimism. If these trends continue, Datadog could see a more significant recovery, potentially reaching July highs. However, a prolonged cost-conscious spending environment may keep growth rates subdued.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.