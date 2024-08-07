Q2 2024 Allbirds Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Joe Vernachio, CEO, and Annie Mitchell, CFO.



Before we start, I'd like to remind you that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws