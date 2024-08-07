Q2 2024 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Nick Wu

Asustek Computer Inc - Chief Financial Officer

* S.Y. Hsu

Asustek Computer Inc - Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director

* Samson Hu

Asustek Computer Inc - Co - CEO, Member of the Board of Directors



Conference Call Participants

* Editor



Operator



Hello. Welcome to the Asus 2024 quarter-two online investor conference. Today's conference will be held by Asustek Computer Co-CEOs S.Y. Hsu; and Samson Hu alongside CFO, Nick Wu.



The conference will be divided into two parts. In the first part, CFO, Nick Wu will start by outlining our quarter financial results. Next, our two CEOs will go over our operational strategies and business outlooks. For the second part, we will be conducting a QA. You are welcome to raise any questions you might have in the panel on the left and we will collect them and answer them towards the