Q2 2024 AP Moeller - Maersk A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Vincent Clerc - AP Moeller - Maersk A/S-Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining this earnings call today as we present our second quarter results for 2024. My name is Vincent Clerc. I'm the CEO of AP Moeller - Maersk. And with me in the room today is our CFO, Patrick Jany.



As usual, we will start with the highlights from the quarter just passed. The second quarter was marked by increased momentum and ramp-up in earnings relative to the first. We saw strong market demand, which gave volume growth tailwinds across all our segments, and a continuation of the situation in the Red Sea, which led to constrained vessel capacity and some port congestion. We closed our books with an EBITDA and EBIT of $2.1 billion and $1 billion, respectively, demonstrating agility and adaptability in the face of a dynamic market environment.



In Logistics & Services specifically, organic growth is gaining momentum following the normalization we saw in 2023 with a higher profitability. We also saw the EBIT margin rebound