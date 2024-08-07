Q2 2024 Aris Water Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Aris Water Solutions second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to David Tuerff, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
David Tuerff - Aris Water Solutions Inc - Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
Good morning, and welcome to the Aris Water Solutions second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I am joined today by our President and CEO, Amanda Brock; our Founder and Executive Chairman, Bill Zartler; and our CFO, Stephan Tompsett.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that in this call and the related presentation, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations, which are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from results and events contemplated by such forward
