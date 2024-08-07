Q2 2024 Allogene Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Christine Cassiano - Allogene Therapeutics Inc - Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs and Brand Strategy Officer



Thank you, operator, and welcome to all who have joined this call. After the market closed today, Allogene issued a press release that provides a business update and financial results for the second quarter of 2024. This press release and today's webcast are available on our website.



Following our prepared remarks, we will host a Q&A session. We recognize that historically questions have been multifaceted but note that we will endeavor to keep this call to under an hour. Joining me today are Dr. David Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Zachary Roberts, Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer; and Geoff Parker, Chief Financial Officer.



During today