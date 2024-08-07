Q2 2024 Beyond Meat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the Beyond Meat 2024 second quarter conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Sheppard, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Paul Sheppard - Beyond Meat Inc - Investor Relation



Thank you. Hello everyone, and thank you for your participation on today's call.



Joining me are Ethan Brown, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Lubi Kutua, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



By now, everyone should have access to our second quarter 2024 earnings press release filed today after market close. This document is available in the Investor Relations section of Beyond Meat's website at www.beyondmeat.com.



Before we begin, please note that all the information presented today is unaudited and that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the