Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue at $2,407 Million

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, detailing its second quarter financial results.

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2,407 million, fell short of the analyst estimate of $2,445.75 million, representing a 9% year-over-year decline.
  • Operating Income: $165 million, a significant decrease of 55% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted OIBDA: $282 million, showing a modest increase of 1% year-over-year, driven by higher product margins and lower administrative expenses.
  • Gross Margin: Improved for the fifth consecutive quarter, with QxH's cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenue decreasing to 64.6% from 66.2%.
  • Debt Reduction: Total debt decreased by $71 million during the quarter, reflecting net debt repayment under QVC’s bank credit facility.
  • eCommerce Performance: eCommerce revenue grew by 1% to $980 million, now accounting for 62.9% of total revenue, up from 60.1% last year.
  • Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents increased to $1,210 million, up from $1,102 million at the end of the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

Qurate Retail Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Its segments include QxH, QVC International, and Zulily, with operations in the U.S., Japan, Germany, and other regions.

1821630290783793152.png

Performance Overview

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA, Financial) reported a total revenue of $2,407 million for Q2 2024, a 9% decline from the $2,649 million reported in Q2 2023. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $2,445.75 million. The company’s revenue for the first half of 2024 also showed a downward trend, reflecting ongoing challenges in the retail sector.

Operating income for the quarter was $165 million, a significant decrease from $366 million in the same period last year. This decline was primarily due to a $209 million net gain on insurance proceeds recognized in Q2 2023 related to the December 2021 Rocky Mount fire.

Segment Performance

QxH, which includes QVC U.S. and HSN, reported a 4% decline in revenue to $1,558 million. The segment faced a 5% decrease in units shipped and lower shipping and handling revenue, partially offset by a 2% increase in average selling price. Sales declines were noted in beauty, apparel, and accessories, while jewelry saw growth.

QVC International’s revenue declined by 5% to $576 million, impacted by unfavorable exchange rate fluctuations. In constant currency, revenue was flat, driven by a 4% increase in units shipped, offset by a 3% decrease in average selling price and higher returns.

Cornerstone’s revenue decreased by 14% to $273 million, reflecting continued softness in the home sector.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company expanded its gross margins for the fifth consecutive quarter and grew Adjusted OIBDA for the fourth consecutive quarter. Adjusted OIBDA for Q2 2024 was $282 million, a 4% increase from $270 million in Q2 2023.

“We delivered a solid quarter of earnings in a continued challenged macro environment. While revenue was in line with overall discretionary retail, we expanded gross margins for the fifth consecutive quarter, generated $165 million in operating income, grew Adjusted OIBDA for the fourth consecutive quarter and reduced net debt,” said David Rawlinson, President and CEO of Qurate Retail.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024 % Change
Total Revenue $2,649 million $2,407 million (9)%
Operating Income $366 million $165 million (55)%
Adjusted OIBDA $270 million $282 million 4%

Analysis and Outlook

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA, Financial) continues to navigate a challenging retail environment, marked by declining revenues and increased competition. However, the company’s focus on enhancing merchandise assortment, improving product margins, and managing costs has yielded positive results in terms of gross margin expansion and Adjusted OIBDA growth.

The company’s strategic initiatives, such as the QVC Age of Possibility campaign, aim to better serve its core customer base and drive future growth. However, the decline in key segments and the impact of unfavorable exchange rates remain significant challenges.

Overall, Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA, Financial) has demonstrated resilience through its financial achievements, but sustained growth will depend on its ability to adapt to market conditions and execute its strategic initiatives effectively.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Qurate Retail Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.