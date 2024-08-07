Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Trinseo PLC (TSE, Financial) achieved its highest adjusted EBITDA since Q2 2022, despite $10 million of unfavorable net timings.

The engineered materials segment saw its highest sales volumes and adjusted EBITDA since Q2 2022, driven by moderating input costs and steady demand.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) issued its 14th annual sustainability and corporate social responsibility report, showing significant progress toward 2030 sustainability goals.

The company opened a PMMA depolymerization facility in Italy, utilizing a novel recycling process with lower CO2 emissions and high yields.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) entered into a new accounts receivable securitization facility, extending the maturity date to January 2028, enhancing liquidity preservation.

Negative Points

Free cash flow remained negative in Q2, with cash used in operations amounting to $42 million.

The company expects Q4 profitability to be sequentially lower than Q3 due to normal year-end seasonality.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) anticipates free cash flow for the full year to be negative due to high styrene prices and other factors.

The Americas styrenics joint venture faces headwinds from lower styrene prices and an unplanned outage.

The company is navigating a prolonged industry downturn, with liquidity preservation being a top priority.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the free cash flow expectations for the rest of the year, given the significant use of cash in the first half?

A: David Stasse, CFO: We expect free cash flow to be neutral in Q3 and positive in Q4. For the full year, free cash flow will likely be negative due to high styrene prices earlier in the year. Looking ahead to next year, we anticipate lower restructuring costs and cash interest, which should improve our cash flow situation.

Q: Is the $100 million benefit from restructuring and natural gas hedges still expected for 2024?

A: David Stasse, CFO: Yes, we are confident that we will fully realize the $100 million benefit this year from restructuring and natural gas hedges.

Q: Which end markets are showing improvement in the engineered materials segment?

A: Frank Bozich, CEO: Automotive has been steady, and building and construction applications have shown strong demand. European volumes have also recovered significantly this year.

Q: Why does Q3 guidance not include significant assumptions on net timing, despite lower styrene prices?

A: David Stasse, CFO: While styrene prices dropped at the end of Q2, we saw an increase in contract prices in August due to short-term outages. This should largely offset any negative timing effects.

Q: What is the current state of the MMA market, and how does it impact your business?

A: Frank Bozich, CEO: The MMA market remains tight due to limited feedstock availability in Asia and improved volumes in architectural coatings. We do not expect significant changes in current conditions.

Q: When will the new PMMA facility in Italy positively contribute to EBITDA?

A: Frank Bozich, CEO: The facility is a demonstration for a larger future investment. While we can't provide exact timing or EBITDA contribution, we expect it to be favorable compared to virgin production.

Q: Has your outlook for the battery market changed given recent headlines about electric vehicles?

A: Frank Bozich, CEO: Our growth in the battery market continues due to technological advancements. Our solution allows for higher energy density in batteries, and we expect to penetrate the market further due to our innovation.

Q: Can you explain the decision to PIK $15 million of cash interest and its incremental cost?

A: David Stasse, CFO: We elected to PIK $11 million of interest to preserve liquidity. The incremental cost is a 1% penalty on the PIK amount. We will revisit this decision for future coupon dates.

Q: How does the joint sales process with CP Chem for AmSty change the attractiveness of the sale?

A: Frank Bozich, CEO: Participants in the previous process preferred to own 100% of AmSty rather than enter a joint venture. This joint sales process should minimize concerns and increase attractiveness.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.