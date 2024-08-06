Release Date: August 06, 2024

Positive Points

Summit Materials Inc (SUM, Financial) achieved strong financial performance in Q2 2024, with substantial growth in adjusted EBITDA dollars and margins expanding by more than 200 basis points year-to-date.

The company successfully integrated Argos USA assets, delivering $17.5 million in synergies through midyear, on track to meet the $40 million full-year target.

Summit Materials Inc (SUM) maintained a strong focus on safety, tracking ahead of target on nearly all safety metrics for 2024.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $970 million to $1.010 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margins expected to land at the upper end or above the 23% to 24% range.

Summit Materials Inc (SUM) demonstrated high-quality execution on controllable factors, including pricing, operational excellence, and portfolio optimization, contributing to strong growth and returns for shareholders.

Negative Points

Weather conditions, including severe weather events and constrained barge traffic along the Mississippi River, negatively impacted volumes and operations in key markets like Houston.

The company experienced lower volumes in Q2 2024 due to weather impacts and subdued private end-market demand, particularly in commercial activities in markets like Salt Lake City and Phoenix.

Summit Materials Inc (SUM) faced challenges in the Houston market, with weather-related disruptions causing approximately $6.5 million in lost or delayed EBITDA in Q2.

The Cement segment reported adjusted EBITDA margins took a step back in Q2 due to the dilutive impacts from the Argos USA assets.

The company revised its outlook to incorporate low-single to mid-single digit organic volume declines on aggregates and cement for 2024, reflecting updated views on demand and weather impacts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Thanks for the color on the impacts from Houston weather in 2Q. But like you mentioned, a hurricane hit Houston and other markets in early July and now we have a tropical storm moving through the Southeast. Any color you might give us on how 3Q is starting off and if this is taken into consideration in the updated guide?

A: Q3 started off rough in Houston with the hurricane, and we are focused on keeping our people and assets safe. We assume we will catch up on most of the lost days. Our guide assumes minimal volume loss, and we are confident due to strong pricing, synergies, and operational excellence.

Q: How could Aggregates margins look in the second half of this year, considering the strong pricing momentum?

A: Aggregates margins have increased by 280 basis points year-to-date. We expect continued margin expansion throughout the year, driven by price-cost favorability and operational excellence. We are targeting a North Star objective of 60% cash adjusted gross profit margin.

Q: Can you talk about the timing or magnitude of mid-year Aggregates price increases and their impact on 2025?

A: We are confident in delivering over 10% Aggregates pricing for 2024. Mid-year price increases ranged from 2% to 7% across our network. We expect continued constructive pricing as we move into 2025.

Q: What are you seeing for cement pricing in other markets, including South Texas, and how are import terminals impacting the market?

A: Cement pricing is strong, particularly in inland markets. In Houston, pricing has been delayed due to weather, but overall, we expect mid-single digit growth for the year. We are not heavily impacted by imports.

Q: Can you update us on the impact of longer-term contractual agreements on Argos' pricing and their timing?

A: Some contracts have rolled off, and we are in discussions for others. We expect to catch up on underpricing within 12 to 24 months, targeting an additional $10 to $15 per ton.

Q: Can you give us any detail on the future synergy pacing? Will it be consistent or come in buckets?

A: We committed to $40 million in synergies this year and another $40 million next year. Synergies will shift from scale to cement over time, with capital improvement projects driving future gains.

Q: Can you update us on what's embedded within your Aggregates volume outlook for residential, non-residential, and infrastructure?

A: Residential is expected to be flat to down, with strong backlogs in key markets. Public markets are strong, with state DOTs up 3% and highway paving awards up 6.3%. Non-residential is mixed, with growth in manufacturing and energy but weakness in commercial sectors.

Q: Does the revision in G&A expectations for this year imply any deferral of costs that need to be realized beyond this year?

A: No, the revision reflects faster realization of synergies and a structural reset to our targeted run rate. We are trending down in G&A as a percentage of revenue.

Q: Can you provide more color on the pricing power in cement and the impact of imports?

A: We are confident in mid-single digit pricing growth for cement, supported by long-term supply-demand dynamics. Imports are not significantly impacting our business, and we expect continued pricing power.

Q: How should we think about volume declines or increases in Aggregates and Cement for 3Q versus 4Q?

A: We expect a slight uptick in Aggregates volumes in Q3, with some potential push into Q4. Cement demand is strong in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic markets. We are not heavily reliant on volumes but expect moderate growth.

