American States Water Co (AWR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Developments

Discover the financial performance, strategic initiatives, and future outlook from American States Water Co's latest earnings call.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Consolidated Earnings: $0.85 per share for Q2 2024, compared to $1.4 per share for Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Consolidated Earnings: $0.85 per share for Q2 2024, compared to $0.86 per share for Q2 2023.
  • Golden State Water Earnings: $0.67 per share for Q2 2024, compared to $0.91 per share for Q2 2023.
  • Electric Segment Earnings: $0.01 per share for Q2 2024, compared to $0.03 per share for Q2 2023.
  • ASUS Earnings: $0.19 per share for Q2 2024, compared to $0.12 per share for Q2 2023.
  • Consolidated Revenue: Decreased by $2.1 million compared to Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased by $4.4 million compared to Q2 2023.
  • Interest Expense: Increased by $2.1 million due to higher average interest rates and borrowing levels.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $70.5 million for the first half of 2024, compared to $17.8 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures: $105.1 million for the first half of 2024, projected $170 million to $200 million for the year.
  • Dividend Increase: Third quarter cash dividend increased to $0.46551 per share from $0.43 per share, an 8.3% increase.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • American States Water Co (AWR, Financial) reached a settlement in principle with the Public Advocates Office of the California Public Utilities Commission for new water rates for 2025-2027.
  • The settlement authorizes Golden State Water to invest approximately $573.1 million in capital infrastructure over the three-year cycle.
  • Commencement of management of water and wastewater systems at two new military bases, Pax River and Joint Base Cape Cod, with significant contract values.
  • Board approved an 8.3% increase in the third quarter cash dividend, reflecting confidence in long-term sustainable earnings growth.
  • ASUS segment showed increased earnings due to higher management fee revenues and commencement of operations at new bases.

Negative Points

  • Recorded earnings for the second quarter were lower compared to the same period last year due to higher operating expenses and interest costs.
  • Delay in receiving a decision in the pending electric general rate case, impacting earnings.
  • Higher administrative and general expenses due to regulatory filings and pending water general rate case proceedings.
  • Increased interest expense due to higher average interest rates and borrowing levels.
  • Challenges in engaging with the Public Advocates Office for settlement discussions in the Bear Valley Electric general rate case, causing delays.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the prospects of the CPUC reauthorizing fully decoupled rates following the California Supreme Court's decision?
A: We don't have a clear indication of how the CPUC is leaning. Governor Newsom signed a bill allowing us to ask for full decoupling, and the Supreme Court decision was in our favor. However, the CPUC could still deny the use of full decoupling. The outcome of California American's rate case, which is ahead of ours, might provide some insights.

Q: Any updates on the timing of the Bear Valley GRC decision?
A: Under PUC rules, a decision must be issued by September, but this date can be extended. We hope to get a decision by the end of the year, but it might not happen in the next month or two. The size of Bear Valley Electric relative to other companies likely affects the timing.

Q: How significant is the impact of the delayed Bear Valley GRC on your first half 2024 EPS?
A: The delay is significant, especially given higher interest costs and the need to cover rate base investments without recovery. We haven't disclosed the exact impact, but the requested increase is substantial. The delay means we could see 21 months' worth of increases once approved.

Q: Any insights into potential new base additions for ASUS?
A: The Army and Air Force are evaluating whether to continue with 50-year utility privatization contracts. We don't expect new privatizations from them this year but anticipate some next year. The Navy remains interested in continuing the process. Currently, no 50-year contracts are on the street, but there might be one-off opportunities like the JBCC contract.

Q: Do 15-year contracts come quicker than 50-year ones?
A: The first 15-year contract took years to finalize, but now that a template is established, future contracts might be quicker. However, these contracts often don't go through the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, leading to some reinvention of the process each time.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.