Q2 2024 Arcadium Lithium PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Daniel Rosen - Arcadium Lithium PLC - Investor Relations Officer



Thank you, Jael, and thanks to everyone for joining Arcadium Lithium's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Paul Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gilberto Antoniazzi, Chief Financial Officer.



The slide presentation that accompanies our results, along with our earnings release, can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. Prepared remarks and today's discussion will be made available after the call. Following our prepared remarks, Paul and Gilberto will be available to address your question. Given the number of participants on the call today, we would request a limited one question and one follow-up per caller. We'll be happy to address any additional questions