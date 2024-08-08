Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $647.1M, GAAP EPS at $(0.06)

Revenue Surpasses Analyst Estimates, Net Loss Significantly Reduced

Summary
  • Revenue: $647.1 million, up by 37.9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $636.44 million.
  • Net Loss: $(6.4) million, significantly reduced from $(41.4) million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.06) per share, compared to $(0.37) per share in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $52.0 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.0%.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: Narrowed to a range of $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $101.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • New Revenue Agreements: Four new agreements, including expansions in oncology and musculoskeletal solutions.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Evolent Health Inc (EVH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment, supporting health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. The company provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets, and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure.

Performance Overview

Evolent Health Inc (EVH, Financial) reported revenue of $647.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $636.44 million. This represents a 37.9% increase from the $469.1 million reported in the same period last year. The company posted a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(6.4) million, a significant improvement from the $(41.4) million loss reported in Q2 2023. The net loss margin also improved to (1.0)% from (8.8)%.

1821645861277560832.png

Financial Achievements

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $52.0 million, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.0%. This compares to an Adjusted EBITDA of $47.4 million and a margin of 10.1% in the same period last year. The company has narrowed its revenue outlook for the full year 2024 and provided updated Adjusted EBITDA guidance, reiterating confidence in achieving a $300 million Adjusted EBITDA run rate exiting 2024.

"Evolent revenue increased by over 35% year-over-year and we delivered consistent profitability and cash flow. We have also made significant progress toward revenue fee increases consistent with the higher disease rates in the market – underscoring our ability to perform and bring clinical value to our customers in both higher and lower utilization environments," said Seth Blackley, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Evolent.

Income Statement Highlights

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023
Revenue $647,145 $469,136
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(6,383) $(41,411)
Net loss margin (1.0)% (8.8)%
Adjusted EBITDA $51,950 $47,410
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.0% 10.1%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total cash and cash equivalents stood at $101.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The company reported total assets of $2.48 billion and total liabilities of $1.24 billion. The company's strong cash position and improved financial metrics indicate a solid foundation for future growth and stability.

Analysis and Outlook

Evolent Health Inc (EVH, Financial) has demonstrated robust revenue growth and a significant reduction in net loss, reflecting the company's effective cost management and strategic initiatives. The company's ability to exceed revenue estimates and improve profitability metrics is a positive indicator for value investors. The updated guidance and confidence in achieving the $300 million Adjusted EBITDA run rate by the end of 2024 further underscore the company's growth potential in the healthcare sector.

For the third quarter of 2024, Evolent Health Inc (EVH, Financial) expects revenue to be in the range of $615.0 million to $635.0 million, with Adjusted EBITDA projected between $60.0 million and $68.0 million. The full-year 2024 revenue is anticipated to be approximately $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $230.0 million to $245.0 million.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the detailed financial results and guidance provided in the 8-K filing for a comprehensive understanding of Evolent Health Inc (EVH, Financial)'s performance and future prospects.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Evolent Health Inc for further details.

