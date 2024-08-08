On August 8, 2024, Metallus Inc (MTUS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Metallus Inc, an America-based manufacturer of alloy steel, carbon and micro-alloy steel, reported net sales of $294.7 million and net income of $4.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $6.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA was $19.9 million.

Company Overview

Metallus Inc is a leading manufacturer of specialty metals and components, serving various sectors including oil and gas, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation. The company offers products such as special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubes, and precision steel components, along with machining and thermal treatment services. Metallus Inc primarily serves customers in the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Metallus Inc's second-quarter net sales of $294.7 million marked an 8% decrease from the first quarter of 2024 and a 17% decline from the same quarter last year. The decrease was attributed to lower shipments, unfavorable price/mix, and a market decline in average raw material surcharge revenue per ton due to lower scrap prices. The company faced softness in the industrial and energy end markets, influenced by global economic conditions, elevated imports, and supply chain inventory positions.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Metallus Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company reported an operating cash flow of $8.3 million and ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $272.8 million. Metallus Inc invested $14.1 million in capital expenditures and repurchased $9.6 million worth of common shares. Additionally, the company received an initial payment from the U.S. government to support the Army’s mission of ramping up munition production.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Net Sales $294.7 million $321.6 million $356.6 million Net Income $4.6 million $24.0 million $28.9 million Adjusted EBITDA $19.9 million $43.4 million $50.5 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Metallus Inc reported total assets of $1.12 billion, with total liabilities of $384.1 million and shareholders' equity of $736.3 million. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with total liquidity of $512.1 million. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $8.3 million, while capital expenditures amounted to $14.1 million.

Commentary and Outlook

“During the quarter, automotive shipments were steady, and the aerospace & defense end market remained strong. However, we continue to face softness in the industrial and energy end markets given global economic conditions and elevated imports, customer and supply chain inventory positions, and scrap price uncertainty. Nonetheless, we remain focused on what we can control by balancing production with demand, prudently managing our working capital and costs, and investing in our assets and employees for the future. When market dynamics shift, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the demand recovery and anticipate improved profitability,” stated Mike Williams, president, and chief executive officer.

Metallus Inc continues to invest in capital improvements, including the installation of an automated grinding line, in-line saw, and new camera inspection technologies. The company also received government funding for a bloom reheat furnace to support the U.S. Army’s expanded munitions program. These investments are expected to enhance capacity and efficiency, reflecting the confidence placed in Metallus Inc by the Department of Defense.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Metallus Inc for further details.