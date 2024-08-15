Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $980M Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS at $0.86 Misses

Revenue Surpasses Expectations, EPS Slightly Below Analyst Estimates

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $980 million, up 5% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $977.24 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.86, a 2% increase from the same quarter last year.
  • Security and Compute Revenue: Represented 66% of total revenue, with Security revenue up 15% and Compute revenue up 23% year-over-year.
  • Income from Operations: GAAP income from operations was $148 million, a 1% decrease from the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash from Operations: $431 million, representing 44% of revenue for the quarter.
  • Share Repurchases: $128 million spent to repurchase 1.4 million shares at an average price of $94.29 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $409 million, a 5% increase from the second quarter of 2023.
Article's Main Image

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 8, 2024, reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Akamai, a leading content delivery network (CDN) provider, also offers security and cloud computing solutions, which have grown to be larger than its legacy CDN business.

Performance Overview

For Q2 2024, Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial) reported revenue of $980 million, a 5% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $977.24 million. However, the company's GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.86, slightly below the analyst estimate of $0.94. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.58, reflecting a 6% increase year-over-year.

1821647973789102080.png

Revenue Breakdown

Revenue by solution showed significant growth in security and compute segments:

Solution Revenue Year-over-Year Change
Security $499 million +15%
Delivery $329 million -13%
Compute $151 million +23%

Geographical Revenue

Geographically, U.S. revenue was $509 million, up 6% year-over-year, while international revenue was $471 million, up 3% year-over-year.

Income and Margins

GAAP income from operations was $148 million, a 1% decrease from Q2 2023, with a GAAP operating margin of 15%. Non-GAAP income from operations was $282 million, a 3% increase from Q2 2023, maintaining a non-GAAP operating margin of 29%.

Cash Flow and Share Repurchases

Cash from operations for Q2 2024 was $431 million, or 44% of revenue. Akamai repurchased 1.4 million shares of its common stock for $128 million at an average price of $94.29 per share.

Financial Guidance

Akamai provided the following financial guidance for Q3 and full year 2024:

Metric Q3 2024 Low End Q3 2024 High End FY 2024 Low End FY 2024 High End
Revenue (in millions) $988 $1,008 $3,970 $4,010
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.56 $1.62 $6.34 $6.47

Commentary

"Akamai delivered solid results in the second quarter highlighted by our strong bottom-line performance and continued strength in our security and cloud computing solutions, which now represent approximately two-thirds of total revenue," said Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial) demonstrated robust performance in its security and compute segments, which are crucial growth areas for the company. The decline in delivery revenue, however, highlights ongoing challenges in its legacy CDN business. The company's ability to maintain strong cash flow and execute share repurchases underscores its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Overall, Akamai's Q2 2024 results reflect a balanced performance with notable achievements in key growth areas, despite some challenges in its traditional business segments. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates these dynamics in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Akamai Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.