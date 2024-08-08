e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $0.81 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $324.5 Million

Net Sales Surge by 50%, EPS Beats Estimates

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $324.5 million, a 50% increase year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $303.45 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved by 80 basis points to 71%, driven by favorable foreign exchange impacts, lower transportation costs, and price increases in international markets.
  • Net Income: $47.6 million on a GAAP basis, reflecting strong profitability.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.81, indicating robust earnings performance.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased to $180.6 million, primarily due to higher marketing and digital spend, compensation and benefits, and operational costs.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $109.0 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $142.5 million a year earlier.
  • Updated Fiscal 2025 Outlook: Net sales expected to be between $1,280-1,300 million, up from the previous outlook of $1,230-1,250 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, showcasing impressive financial performance. The company reported a 50% increase in net sales, reaching $324.5 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $303.45 million. Additionally, the diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.81 on a GAAP basis, significantly higher than the estimated $0.70.

1821648036095488000.png

Company Overview

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skincare products. The company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. e.l.f. Beauty Inc markets its products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brands, generating maximum revenue from the US market through both retail and e-commerce channels.

Performance Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, e.l.f. Beauty Inc reported:

  • Net sales increased by 50% to $324.5 million, driven by strong performance in both retailer and e-commerce channels.
  • Gross margin improved by approximately 80 basis points to 71%, attributed to favorable foreign exchange impacts, lower transportation costs, price increases in international markets, cost savings, and mix, partially offset by inventory adjustments.
  • Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose to $180.6 million, or 56% of net sales, primarily due to increased marketing and digital spend, compensation and benefits, operations costs, retail fixturing and visual merchandising costs, professional fees, and depreciation and amortization.
  • Net income was $47.6 million on a GAAP basis, with adjusted net income at $64.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $77.4 million, or 24% of net sales, up 4% year over year.

Financial Achievements

e.l.f. Beauty Inc's financial achievements are noteworthy in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, where maintaining high growth and market share gains is challenging. The company has marked its 22nd consecutive quarter of both net sales growth and market share gains, placing it among a select group of high-growth consumer companies.

“We are off to a strong start this fiscal year, delivering 50% net sales growth and 260 basis points of market share gains in Q1,” said Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Net Sales $324.5 million $216.3 million
Gross Profit $231.3 million $152.6 million
SG&A Expenses $180.6 million $91.9 million
Net Income $47.6 million $53.0 million
Diluted EPS $0.81 $0.93

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, e.l.f. Beauty Inc had $109.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $159.2 million in long-term debt and finance lease obligations. This compares to $142.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $59.6 million in long-term debt and finance lease obligations as of June 30, 2023. The company's strong liquidity position supports its ongoing growth initiatives and operational needs.

Updated Fiscal 2025 Outlook

e.l.f. Beauty Inc has raised its fiscal 2025 outlook, now expecting net sales to be in the range of $1,280-1,300 million, up from the previous estimate of $1,230-1,250 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $297-301 million, compared to the earlier forecast of $285-289 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are anticipated to be $3.36-3.41, up from the prior estimate of $3.20-3.25.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from e.l.f. Beauty Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.