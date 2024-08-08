Paramount Global Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses, Revenue Falls Short at $6.81 Billion

Paramount Global (PARA) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings Results

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $6.81 billion, fell short of estimates of $7.21 billion, down 11% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$8.12, significantly below the previous year's -$0.59.
  • Operating Loss: $5.32 billion, primarily due to a $5.98 billion goodwill impairment charge.
  • Direct-to-Consumer Revenue: Increased 13% year-over-year to $1.88 billion, driven by Paramount+ growth.
  • Adjusted OIBDA: $867 million, up 43% year-over-year, reflecting improved profitability in the Direct-to-Consumer segment.
  • Cost Savings: Achieved $500 million in annualized cost savings as part of the strategic plan.
  • Paramount+ Subscribers: Decreased by 2.8 million to 68 million, mainly due to exiting a hard bundle agreement in South Korea.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Paramount Global operates in three global business segments: TV media, filmed entertainment, and direct to consumer. The TV media business includes television production studios and various broadcast and cable networks, including CBS, 15 owned CBS affiliates, Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and VH1. Filmed entertainment consists of multiple film studios, most importantly Paramount Pictures. The film studios produce and distribute movies that they license to movie theaters and other media outlets. Direct to consumer includes multiple streaming platforms, including Paramount+, which now includes Showtime, Pluto TV, and BET+. Much of the content on Paramount's streaming platforms is created by the production studios housed within the firm's other two business segments.

1821648247375163392.png

Performance Overview

Paramount Global reported a mixed performance for Q2 2024. The company posted a diluted EPS from continuing operations of $(8.12), significantly missing the analyst estimate of $0.10. However, the adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.54, which exceeded expectations. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6,813 million, falling short of the estimated $7,211.29 million.

Segment Analysis

Direct-to-Consumer: This segment showed robust growth, with revenue increasing 13% year-over-year to $1,880 million. Paramount+ revenue grew 46%, driven by subscriber growth and ARPU expansion. Adjusted OIBDA for the segment improved by $450 million year-over-year to $26 million.

TV Media: Revenue decreased 17% to $4,271 million, primarily due to declines in licensing revenues. Advertising revenue fell 11%, and affiliate and subscription revenue decreased by 5%. Adjusted OIBDA for the segment decreased by 15% to $1,018 million.

Filmed Entertainment: Revenue decreased 18% to $679 million, largely due to the timing of releases. Theatrical revenues fell 40%, and licensing and other revenue decreased by 9%. Adjusted OIBDA for the segment decreased by $59 million year-over-year.

Financial Highlights

Paramount Global's financial achievements include a significant improvement in adjusted OIBDA, which increased by 43% year-over-year to $867 million. The company also reported $500 million in annualized cost savings as part of its strategic plan.

Income Statement

Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 B/(W)%
Revenue $6,813 million $7,616 million (11)%
Operating Loss $(5,318) million $(250) million n/m
Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations $(8.12) $(0.59) n/m
Adjusted OIBDA $867 million $606 million 43%

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, Paramount Global reported total assets of $45,890 million, down from $53,543 million at the end of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge of $5.98 billion. Total liabilities stood at $27,944 million, while stockholders' equity was $16,946 million.

Cash Flow Statement

Net cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $319 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $(624) million in the same period last year. Free cash flow for the same period was $219 million, up from $(764) million in the first half of 2023.

Commentary

"Our strong performance in Q2 demonstrates that we are delivering on our strategic priorities. We are proud of our results, including significant earnings growth largely driven by our DTC segment. In fact, for the fourth year in a row, Paramount+ is leading the industry in domestic sign-ups driven by our big broad hit TV series and blockbuster films." - George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy & Brian Robbins, Co-CEOs

Analysis

Paramount Global's Q2 2024 earnings report highlights both achievements and challenges. The company's direct-to-consumer segment showed strong growth, driven by Paramount+. However, declines in the TV media and filmed entertainment segments indicate ongoing challenges in traditional media and theatrical releases. The significant goodwill impairment charge also impacted the overall financial performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Paramount Global for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.